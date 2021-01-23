Archive: Current Month

JKPL stresses Kashmir settlement for peace in South Asia

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has stressed the need for peaceful political settlement of Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in South Asia.

The JKPL leader, Yasir Ahmed, addressing a condolence meeting in Islamabad town of South Kashmir maintained that the Kashmir dispute is the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India.

He said, if the Kashmir dispute remains unresolved, the situation can lead to a nuclear catastrophe in South Asia and the world will not be able to cope with its disastrous consequences.


