Modi’s election victory based on ‘celebrating 40 killed soldiers’: Dutch activist

Islamabad, January 23 (KMS): Indian State-sponsored terrorism in Pulwama attack has been fully exposed after disclosure of 500-page chat of Republic TV anchor that revealed celebration over the incident that killed 40 security personnel, a Dutch human rights activist has said.

“This victory of election of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is actually celebration of killing of your own soldiers and shows that classified information has been shared by State authority beforehand with nationalist news anchors like Arnab Goswami,” said Ms Melina, an international human rights activities from Netherlands.

Melina said Indian soldiers became the victim of Modi, who used them for personal gains during his election campaign.

