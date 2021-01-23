NC calls for release of political detainees in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) has sought an end to the political witch-hunt in the territory and called for an immediate release of all political detainees.

A statement of the NC issued in Srinagar quoted the party leaders and members of Indian Parliament, Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, as saying that the unwarranted intimidation and prolonged detention of political leaders and workers in the territory reflect the atmosphere of fear and repression.

They said, such a policy violates people’s basic rights to free speech, association and expression guaranteed under the Constitution. The unjust measures of the ruling BJP are unfortunately ignoring the human cost of such prolonged detentions due to the prevailing pandemic situation and ongoing winter chill, they said.

They added that it is high time for New Delhi to allow democratic and legitimate political space in Kashmir.

