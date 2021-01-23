PSAJK approaches Indian SC for 4G internet restoration

Srinagar, January 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has filed a writ petition before the Indian Supreme Court seeking restoration of 4G mobile internet services in the territory.

The Association said that the restriction on the high-speed internet has severely impacted the quality of education for hundreds of thousands of students in the territory.

Students have been suffering since 5th August 2019 due to prolonged school closures which were first imposed in the aftermath of military siege by the authorities after repeal of Kashmir’s special status and then extended on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is impossible to conduct online classes using video conferencing tools like Zoom or WebEx at 2G mobile internet speed, the association pleaded in the petition.

“The denial of access to education has taken a toll on the mental health of children in Kashmir and they are suffering from high levels of stress, anxiety and depression. For these reasons, we have once again approached the Supreme Court and we hope the court will restore 4G mobile internet access to protect the future of our students,” the Association said.

Like this: Like Loading...