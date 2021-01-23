Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

Rashid rules out change in policies on Kashmir

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

 

Karachi, January 23 (KMS): The Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has categorically ruled out any change in the law on the Finality of Prophethood (SAW) and added that there would neither be any compromise over Islamabad’s stance on Kashmir nor on recognition of Israel.

Addressing a press conference here at a hotel, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed there would neither be any compromise over Islamabad’s stance on Kashmir nor on recognition of Israel. He said the services of Prime Minister Imran Khan to highlight the Kashmir cause the world over had no match.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: