Rashid rules out change in policies on Kashmir

Karachi, January 23 (KMS): The Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has categorically ruled out any change in the law on the Finality of Prophethood (SAW) and added that there would neither be any compromise over Islamabad’s stance on Kashmir nor on recognition of Israel.

He said the services of Prime Minister Imran Khan to highlight the Kashmir cause the world over had no match.

