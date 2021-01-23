Religious seminary gutted in Srinagar fire incident

Srinagar, January 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a religious seminary was gutted in an overnight fire incident in Galwanpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

An official told media that the fire broke out in Darul Uloom Syed Hafsa Islamia in Galwanpora locality during the intervening night of 21 and 22 January. He said soon after the incident, the police and locals rushed to the spot and evacuated nearly 20 students from the school who were staying there and were moved to safer places.

The official said that fire tenders were pressed into service to control the spread of fire to other structures and added that the religious school was gutted completely in the fire incident. He said that the cause of fire is yet unknown, however, further investigations into the incident have been taken up.

