Troops intensify frisking, searches in IIOJK ahead of Indian R-Day

Srinagar, January 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have intensified checking and frisking in Srinagar city and other parts of the territory in the name of so-called security measures ahead of India’s Republic Day, the 26th January.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops and police personnel have been deployed in strength to keep a watch on the movement of people. The forces’ personnel have set up check points on every road and chowk where commuters and pedestrians are being frisked and vehicles are checked thoroughly.

A close vigil is being maintained on all vehicles and pedestrians entering the city. Police personnel can be seen carrying out surprise checking of the vehicles on the entry and exit points in the summer capital. The cops are also frisking motorcyclists and passengers of vehicles in the city.

Similar, checkpoints have also been set-up in other towns and on the main roads and highways where Indian forces’ personnel are subjecting the people to harassment and intimidation.

