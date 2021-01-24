Indian Republic Day will be observed as Black Day in IIOJK: APHC

Srinagar January 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that January 26, the Indian Republic Day, will be observed as Black Day on Tuesday.

The APHC through posters displaced at various places in the valley said that the oppressed people of Kashmir, by observing January 26 as Black Day, want to tell the world that India’s Republic Day is in fact a blot on the face of its democracy and secularism.

The posters urged the people to observe complete strike on January 26 to protest against India’s illegal occupation and state terrorism so that India’s so-called democracy and ugly face could be exposed to the world.

It said, the people of IIOJK are in no way ready to recognize India’s occupation over their motherland so the people should observe the day as Black Day and hoist black flags on the rooftops of their houses, shops and electricity poles and send a message to the world that it is not a Republic Day but a Black Day.

