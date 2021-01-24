Indian troops committing massive HR violations in IIOJK: Behl

Jammu, January 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has said that the Indian troops are committing massive human rights violations in the territory and are martyring Kashmiris in fake encounters for promotions and rewards.

The JKSPF Chairman, Devinder Singh Behl addressing a function in Nowshera area of Jammu said that martyrdom of three labourers of Rajouri in Shopian and three innocent students in Srinagar in fake encounters was a clear proof of these violations. He added that India and its puppet administration had kept the Hurriyat leadership under house arrest and in jails.

He said, “Senior Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani is our leader who has been kept under house arrest by the Indian administration while Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarat Aalam Butt, Peer Saifullah and other Hurriyat leaders have been lodged in jails by India.” He said that despite the Indian aggression, Hurriyat activists were struggling to liberate IIOJK from the Indian bondages.

“I am working to free the Kashmiri people from the Indian occupation and until the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions, the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle,” Devinder Singh Behl maintained. ۔

He urged India to initiate meaningful dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute and appealed the international community to play role in settling the lingering dispute to make South Asia peaceful.

