Munir Akram briefs UNSC President on grave situation in IIOJK

UNITED NATIONS, January 24 (KMS): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has briefed the President of the UN Security Council, Tarek Ladeb of Tunisia, on the grave situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the continuing human rights violations by Indian forces, notably the illegal detention and trial of Kashmiri political leaders .

The meeting took place soon after India began its 2-year term on the 15-nation Council as a non-permanent member.

Ambassador Akram’s outreach to the the Security Council President was part of the ongoing efforts to expose Indian aggressive designs towards Pakistan and its illegal policies in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani envoy informed the Security Council President about India’s escalating ceasefire violations, the possibility of another Indian “alse-flag operation, as well as India’s campaign of propaganda and fake news against Pakistan.

Ambassador Akram also briefed the Council President about Pakistan’s dossier on Indian-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan, including India’s support and financing of Tehrik-e-Taliban in Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), which has been communicated to the United Nations Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee.

