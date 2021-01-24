Valley going through martial-law like situation, JKMC, MeA

Tributes to martyrs of Handwara massacre

Srinagar, January 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi have said that India has no right to celebrate its Republican Day as it has converted the entire Jammu and Kashmir a military garrison.

The JKMC Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Dar and Mahaz-e-Azadi Chairman, Muhammad Iqbal Mir in their separate statements in Srinagar appealed to Kashmiri people to observe 26th January as a Black Day and boycott all Indian official celebrations. The leaders asserted that India claims to be a large democracy in the world but virtually stands exposed in Jammu and Kashmir and as it is trampling all basic and fundamental rights since the past over seven decades.

They termed the arrest and harassment of Hurriyat leaders and activists as the worst form of state terrorism adding that Kashmir is martial law like situation, as authorities are not allowing us to carry out political activities and voice is being curbed.

They said miseries of the people have increased manifold as the Indian troops and police personnel have geared up surprise frisking and checking across the Kashmir Valley in the name of so-called security measures ahead of India’s Republic Day on Friday, 26th January. Even drones are being used for the purpose.

They said the Valley is going through martial-law like situation due to raids and crackdown operations. They also condemned the continued ban on 4G internet services and new anti-Kashmir land law of Indian government imposed in Jammu and Kashmir and terming it against International law as per United Nations resolutions Kashmir is a disputed territory and India has to give chance and right to people of Kashmir to choose their political future.

They called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute, which is the root cause of tension between the two countries, to end the sordid situation in South Asia.

Meanwhile, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo have paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Handwara, who were mercilessly killed by Indian forces on 25th January in 1990 in the town. Around two dozen innocent Kashmiris were killed when personnel of Border Security Force had opened indiscriminate fire on peaceful demonstrators in Handwara town on January 25 in 1990.

The victims among thousands of people from Ramhal, Vilgam, Rajwar, Kandi, Nagarwari, Qaziabad, Qalamabad, Kulangam and adjoining areas had poured in at Handwara Chowk to protest against the Gaw Kadal massacre carried out by the Indian troops few days ago in which 52 persons were killed. The killers then entered the shops and looted valuables worth billions. The BSF personnel involved in the massacre were not brought to book till date.

Shabbir Dar and Untoo said, “These massacres strengthen our resolve to carry forward the mission of these martyrs facing all odds. The sacred mission of complete freedom from India is dearer to every Kashmiri and accomplishing this goal remains the highest priority.”

The Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmed Butt in a statement in Islamabad, paying tributes to martyrs of Handwara and Kupwara massacre, said the blood of these martyrs will not be allowed to go waste.

He appealed to the human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, to utilize their offices in bringing the perpetrators involved in heinous crimes against humanity to book.

