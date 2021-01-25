APHC, others pay tributes to victims of Handwara massacre

Srinagar, January 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the victims of January massacres and other martyrs.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman while paying tributes to the martyrs of Handwara on their 31st anniversary in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that on this day Indian occupational forces showered bullets indiscriminately on participants of a peaceful procession who were raising slogans in favour of their right to self-determination.

The APHC spokesman lauded people of Handwara for observing shutdown to commemorate the precious sacrifices given by the martyrs despite the repressive measures taken by the occupation forces. He reiterated the people’s pledge to take the ongoing freedom struggle to its logical conclusion.

APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) Mir Shahid Saleem speaking at a function organized in Jammu to remember victims of the bloodiest massacres that took place in the month of January, said appealed to the international community especial the United Nations to exert pressure on India to probe these massacres and other innocent killings.

On January 21, 1990 at least fifty persons were killed on the spot when men in uniform opened indiscriminate fire on a peaceful procession at Basant Bagh, Srinagar. Four days later, on January 25, 1990, 17 people were murdered ruthlessly in Handwara, when BSF troopers opened fire on peaceful protestors in Handwara towns. On January 27,1994, Kupwara witnessed another massacre. Twenty-seven persons got killed and 36 sustained injuries.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in his statement in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyrs of Handwara, said that the people of Kashmir would continue thier struggle till taking it to its logical end.

