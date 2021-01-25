Celebrating R-Day in IIOJK tantamount to add salt to Kashmiris’ wounds: Moosvi

Srinagar, January 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has said that celebrating democracy by violating the democratic rights of others is against the spirit of democracy.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Kashmiris had been celebrating Republic Day of India as a Black Day from the very beginning as India had deprived them of all their basic rights.

He said that in the current turbulent political situation, celebrating this day in IIOJK was tantamount to add salt to wounds of the Kashmiris. He added that India had promised the Kashmiri people before the international community that the Kashmir dispute would be resolved on the basis of democratic principles in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiris.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi maintained that the people of Kashmir had made a history of sacrifices for the Kashmir cause but, instead of fulfilling its promise, India was pursuing a policy of erasing the identity of the Kashmiri people and depriving them of their democratic rights.

