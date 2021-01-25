India depriving IIOJK students of right to education

#NoRightToEducationInIIOJK

Srinagar, January 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India is depriving Kashmiri students of their right to education even the world observed International Day of Education, the other day.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, over 7 decades of Indian illegal occupation has created education paralysis in IIOJK. The inhuman military siege imposed by New Delhi since Aug 5, 2019 has further deepened education crisis. The report pointed out that schools, first, remained closed for months together due to the unprecedented military siege and secondly parents were hesitant to send their children to schools for fear of being picked up by occupations troops, affecting students’ education in the territory.

The report asked how can Kashmiri students pay attention to education when they are witnessing killings of their dear ones at the hands of Indian troops on daily basis.

Heavy militarization of the territory affected students psychologically while many students were inflicted serious injuries in brutal actions of Indian troops.

Besides, off and on internet suspensions by the authorities have also immensely hit education in the occupied territory, the report added and urged the international community to pay attention to the plight of students in IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...