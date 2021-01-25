Indian Army Captain tried to destroy evidence: Police

Srinagar, January 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army Captain involved in the fake encounter in Shopian district last July had attempted to destroy the evidence, the police charge sheet filed in the case says.

Captain Bhoopendra Singh had also provided wrong information to the police about the recovery made during the staged encounter, the charge sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police before the chief judicial magistrate, Shopian, said.

The case relates to the July 18, 2020 encounter in Shopian’s Amshipura in which three youths were killed and dubbed as militants. Later, a Court of Inquiry conducted after reports appeared on social media proved that the three youth were innocent.

“No leads regarding the source of illegal weapons as illegally arranged by accused” for planting on the bodies were provided, the charge sheet said.

“By staging the encounter,” the three accused “have purposefully destroyed evidence or real crime that they have committed and also have (been) purposefully projecting false information as part of a criminal conspiracy hatched between them with the motive to grab a prize money of Rs 20 lakh,” it said.

The evidence was destroyed by accused Captain Singh,” the charge sheet said. Singh set fire to a shelter at the encounter site, according to the charge sheet.

