Indian forces pursuing policy of repression in IIOJK: Mirwaiz

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, incarcerated senior resistance leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that Indian forces are continuously pursuing policy of repression and suppression against the Kashmiri people.

Mirwaiz in a statement issued in Srinagar said, innocent civilians are harassed and arrested on fake charges while the plight of Kashmiri detainees in Indian jails is pathetic and needs immediate attention.

Mirwaiz while drawing the attention of international community towards serious violations in IIOJK said that Kashmiris will observe 26 January as Black Day, the statement added.

He said, peace in the South Asian region depends on the resolution of Kashmir dispute; therefore, giving right to self determination to the Kashmiris cannot be ignored.


