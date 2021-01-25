Multi-layered restrictions put in place in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the entire Kashmir valley has been converted into a military garrison after curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in the name of security on the eve of India’s Republic Day, tomorrow.

People are forced to stop at check-posts, mushroomed in every nook and corner of the territory, and subjected to vigorous frisking and checking. Forces have been deployed in massive numbers around the venues of the January 26 functions across the Valley.

The presence of forces’ personnel around vital installations in and around Srinagar as well as other district headquarters has been enhanced. Security has also been strengthened around the venues for the Republic Day functions, including Kashmir Cricket Stadium, where the main function in the Valley would take place. The officials said a thick layer of security has been thrown around the venue – a few kilometres from the Lal Chowk city centre, Srinagar,– and the area has been sanitised.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, expressed confidence that the day would pass off incident-free. “Three-layered security arrangements have been put in place. Drones are also being used. The areas are being dominated and frisking and checking of vehicles is being done ,” he said.

