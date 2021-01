Srinagar, January 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police have attached the property of a Kashmiri youth after labeling as Over Ground Worker (OGW) of mujahideen in Zantrag Khrew area of South Kashmir.

A formal case has been registered against the youth at Khrew Police Station.

A police official told media that immovable property comprised a house belonging to the youth has been attached.

Like this: Like Loading...