Kashmiris to observe India’s Republic Day as Black Day tomorrow

APHC, Mirwaiz forum & others call for shutdown in IIOJK





Srinagar, January 25 (KMS): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe India’s Republic Day, the 26th January, as Black Day, tomorrow, to impress upon the world to take notice of India’s continued denial of right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the observance of the Black Day was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum and other Hurriyat organizations.

The day will be marked by a complete strike in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and world capitals to give a strong message to the world that India being usurper of Kashmiris’ fundamental rights has no right to observe the day in the occupied territory.

People through posters, displayed by APHC, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Alliance and Youth Freedom Fighter in Srinagar, Pulwama, Tral, Kulgam, Islamabad, Shopian, Kupwara, Handwar, Bandipore and others areas of the valley asked to boycott all Indian official celebrations and hoist black flags on the rooftops of their houses, shops and other buildings. The posters continue to surface since last one week different places of the territory.

The APHC in a statement reiterated its call for imposing civil curfew in nook and corner of the territory. It castigated India for unleashing a reign of terror, repression, frequent cordon and search operations, random arrests and restricting businesses and social activities. Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson Yasmeen Raja in a statement urged people to boycott all Indian celebrations to send a loud and clear message to the world and India that the Kashmiris reject Indian illegal occupation and were struggling to secure their right to self-determination.

The Chairman of Peoples Political Party, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War, said that the presence of Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir is illegal, illegitimate and unconstitutional and is clear violation of International Law. Therefore, by no law all over the world or morals can India justify the presence of her troops in IIOJK.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Chairman of the Islamic Political Party in a statement said, destroyers of human race have not been able to reduce the hatred of Kashmiris to this day. He said that celebrating ‘Republic Day’ does not suite India. “Freedom from India is the destiny of Kashmiris and the destiny of India to destroy the peace of the region is nothing but her destruction, ” he added. Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League said the unresolved Kashmir dispute can lead to a nuclear catastrophe in South Asia and the world will not be able to cope with its dangerous consequences.

Hurriyat leader Jehangir Ghani Butt said that India had failed to oblige to its pledges of democratic right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has said that a country that has usurped the fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir has no justification whatsoever to celebrate its republic day in IIOJK.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, in a statement said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are going to observe the India’s Republic Day on 26th January, as Black Day, to emphasize on their demand for freedom and plebiscite as the only peaceful and pragmatic solution of the 74 years old international political dispute. “Today, it should be understood and underscored that hundreds of political leaders, workers and youth and members of the civil society of Kashmir are in jails outside the State facing fake and fabricated cases before the special courts or life sentences till death,” he added.

Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Vice Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Butt and General Secretary Abdul Hameed in a statement said that India has no moral right to celebrate the day in the occupied territory. Muslim League Convener, Ishtiaq Hameed and Zahid Ashraf, Vice-Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens league, said that India had once again made the lives of Kashmiri people hell ahead of its Republic Day in IIOJK.

