TeH concerned about health of ailing Sehrai, others in jails

Srinagar, January 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of party Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and other detained party leaders and activists.

The TeH spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the continued illegal detention of Muhammad Asraf Sehrai, Ameer-e-Hamza, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Mohammad Aiyaz Akbar, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Nazir Ahmad Mantoo, Javeed Ahmad Fahlai, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Abdul Ghani Butt, Nasir Abdullah, 65-year-old Muhammad Shaban Dar and others.

The statement urged the United Nations and world human right organisations to take notice of the political prisoners who are facing illegal detentions and raise their voice for their immediate release.

The family of Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo talking to KMS said that Shakeel was earlier released from detention after 12 months four months ago from Indian Allahabad Jail, India, and was again detained by police in Shopian without any reason.

They said that the family of the detainee is facing sufferings and economic problems and urged authorities to release him immediately.

