APHC-AJK holds anti-India demo in Islamabad on Black Day

Islamabad, January 26 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to mark India’s Republic Day, today, as Black Day.

The demonstration was attended by the Hurriyat AJK leaders and heads of other political organizations and other leaders.

Addressing the protesters, the leaders said that the Kashmiri people were offering unprecedented sacrifices to end India’s illegal occupation.

The Hurriyat leaders said that India had no right to celebrate its Republic Day in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as it was holding the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people. They expressed serious concern over the surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and maintained that India’s brutalities cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

The deplored that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government wanted to change the demography of IIOJK to against the UN resolutions. The leaders appealed to the international community to impress upon India to stop its atrocities on the people of the occupied territory.

An anti-India rally was taken out at the end of the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...