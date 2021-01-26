Farmers’ tractor rally enters Delhi amid firing, stone pelting

New Delhi, January 26 (KMS): Thousands of farmers knocked down police barricades and entered Delhi on foot this morning amid huge police presence as they kicked off their tractor rally against the Modi government’s new agricultural laws.

With chaos unfolding near the city’s borders, protesters were baton-charged and tear-gassed by policemen.

Amid celebrations for 72nd Republic Day across India, farmers were allowed to hold their tractor rally – “Kisaan Parade” – in Delhi after the annual event at the iconic Rajpath. Crowds, however, swelled at the borders at around 8am even before the annual celebrations started. Some cops were injured while trying to stop the protesters.

Unprecedented visuals showed chaos unfolding at the Singhu border, which divides Delhi and Haryana and has been the epicentre of protests against the farm laws that began late November. More than 5,000 protesters had gathered at the Singhu border.

In west Delhi near the Tikri border, farmers’ leaders asked the protesters to maintain calm after the march began at around 9am.

Thousands were seen marching with flags; rows of tractors were seen on the three routes that were cleared the Delhi Police. A dramatic video from Delhi’s Akshardham showed policemen firing tear gas shells from an overbridge as protesters on road looked for cover.

At Mukarba chowk, protesters reportedly hurled stones at cops. In Nangloi area, Riot Control Police is on standby.

