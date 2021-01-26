Indian Republic Day observed as Black Day in Azad Kashmir

Muzaffarabad, January 26 (KMS): India’s Republic Day was observed as Black Day in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and wherever Kashmiris live in the world with renewed pledge to continue the struggle for right to self-determination till its logical conclusion.

The day was observed near Line of Control in Azad Kashmir under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of people carrying black flags and wearing black ribbons participated in the rally held at Chakoti, Muzaffarabad.

Effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Makand Nirvana and Bipin Rawat were set on flames. Protesters burnt tires to record their protest against Indian state repression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing the protesters, Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that India was not a democratic country but a system of terror, oppression and barbarism. Other speakers said that the Indian forces were destroying peace by shelling unarmed civilians on the ceasefire line. Among those who addressed the rally included Shaukat Javed Mir, Shakirul Islam, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Peerzada Syed Sultan, Raja Qasid, Zahid ul Qamar Khan, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Shabbir Ahmed Abbasi, Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz, Tahir Muhammadi, Abrar Abbasi and Muhammad Aimal Farzam.

Meanwhile, an anti-India protest demonstration was organized by Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Jammu and Kashmir Youth Wing at Garhi Dupatta in Muzaffarabad on the occasion of Indian Republic Day. It was led by Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Youth Wing Chairman Tanveer Khan Durrani and participated among others by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Nasir Ali Haidry, former Administrator Town Committee Garhi Dupatta Rashid Naqvi, Yasir Lodhi, Aurangzeb Tantrey, Riaz Awan, Khayyam Munir Awan, Faizullah Durrani, Syed Zubair Shah, Shabbir Awan, Safeer Koshi, Arshad Awan, and a large number of people. The demonstrators shout slogans in favor of Pakistan and against India.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers said India is a rogue country, which has no right to claim itself a democracy. They said that India had no right to celebrate its Republic Day as its troops were perpetrating grave human rights violation in IIOJK.

