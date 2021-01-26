Int’l HR bodies, media exposing Indian oppression in IIOJK: FM

Islamabad, January 26 (KMS): Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has said that international human rights organizations and media are exposing the Indian oppression in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement, he said India’s Republic Day is being observed as a Black Day today by Kashmiri people across the world. He said the Kashmiris are protesting as their rights have been usurped.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the minorities feel unsafe in India. Instead of democracy, black laws are being imposed in the neighboring country, he added.

The Foreign Minister said all the neighboring countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, China, are annoyed over the Indian posture.

Like this: Like Loading...