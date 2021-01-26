It was a war-like situation in IIOJK: Gulzar

Srinagar, January 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Working Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar while thanking the people of entire Jammu and Kashmir and those living abroad for observing 26th January as Black Day has said that India must shun its military arrogance and understand the writing on the wall.

Referring to the UN resolutions on Kashmir, the APHC leader in a statement issued in Srinagar reiterated that the exercise of right to self-determination would be a peaceful way of resolving the Kashmir dispute. Condemning India’s arrogance and denial to political settlement of the Kashmir dispute, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar expressed serious concern over converting Jammu and Kashmir into a military garrison, particularly on January 26 and August 15.

He said that people today on January 26 voluntarily remained confined to their residences while large contingents of the forces were patrolling in every nook and corner of the territory presenting a war-like situation in Kashmir, which is itself a sufficient proof that the people of Kashmir have never celebrated any Indian public day in the territory. He maintained that heavily deployed Indian occupational forces were involved in gross human rights violations in the territory.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar urged the UN Secretary General and other human rights organizations to take cognizance of the gross violations of human rights and prevail upon India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

