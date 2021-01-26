Unresolved Kashmir has brought region at brink of nuclear war: Molvi Bashir & others

Srinagar, January 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India, which claims to be the largest democracy in the world, has been depriving the Kashmiri people of all political, economic and religious rights for the past 73 years by the dint of gun.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad, APHC General Secretary, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that Kashmiri people are not against celebration of democracy by a country but India has no right to celebrate the same in IIOJK as it has usurped Kashmiris’ political rights in the name of democracy.

The strike is the only effective way to keep the international community informed about the atrocities perpetrated on the Kashmiris by India, he said and urged the world to play its important role in finding a just solution to the long-running Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad said that due to the unresolved Kashmir dispute, the South Asian region was at the brink of nuclear war and the political and economic future of millions of people in the region was in grave danger. He said it was the responsibility of the international community to resolve the Kashmir dispute politically to avert the impending catastrophe.

Recognizing the sensitivities, a comprehensive dialogue process should be ensured between India, Pakistan and the Kashmiri leadership to resolve this long-standing dispute, he stressed.

The APHC General Secretary called upon the world to take India accountable for suppressing the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for freedom, violent acts, restrictions on peaceful political activities and the massacre of unarmed people at the hands of its brutal forces in the occupied territory. He said that the rule of extremist Hindu organizations, influenced by Hindutva ideology, in India is enough to expose India’s real face to the world.

Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement has said that all Indian claims of being a democratic country are lies and deceptions as it has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and is committing the worst atrocities to silence the voice of Kashmiris for freedom. The Tehreek-e-Wahdat said that India has not only deprived the oppressed Kashmiris of all their rights but is also violating the rights of minorities in India, especially Muslims.

Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, APHC leader and chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, while addressing a public awareness campaign in Kerry area of ​​Nowshera in Jammu said that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in the area. He said that unless the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people and UN resolutions, the Kashmiris people will continue their peaceful struggle. He said that Kashmiri people support the legitimate rights of Indian farmers.

Pehari Democratic Forum Chairman, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal in a statement in Jammu said that people of Jammu and Kashmir rejected Indian Republic Day celebrations.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League chief Coodernator Dr Sarfaraz Ahmd in a statement in Srinagar also thanked the people of IIOJK for observing the Black Day and reiterate the pledge to continue the struggle for right to self-determination till its logical conclusion.

Like this: Like Loading...