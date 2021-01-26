Pakistani flag hoisted in Srinagar even on India’s Republic Day

Srinagar, January 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Pakistani flag was hoisted on the main gate of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar even on Indian Republic Day, today.

While the people of IIOJK observed complete shutdown and marked India’s Republic Day as a Black Day, some youth hoisted a Pakistani flag on the main gate of the grand mosque, despite heavy deployment of Indian troops and paramilitary personnel.

The observance of the Indian Republic Day as a Black Day is the manifestation of the Kashmiris’ hatred against India and the hoisting of Pakistani flag reflects their love for Pakistan.

