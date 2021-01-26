Protesting Sikhs hoist Khalistani flag on Delhi’s Red Fort

New Delhi, January 26 (KMS): The demonstrators, protesting against the agricultural reforms introduced by Modi government, hoisted Khalistani flag on famous Red Fort in New Delhi, on Indian Republic Day, today.

Violence has erupted all across Delhi after the protestors, majority of them Sikhs, entered from routes that were not permitted by the Delhi Police. Several people have been reportedly injured in the clashes between the protesters and the police.

The protesting farmers have also raised Khalistan flags during the rallies in other areas of New Delhi.

It is pertinent to mention that the US-based Sikh For Justice, the Sikh organization spearheading the campaign for separation of Punjab from India as Khalistan had given a call to the Punjab farmers protesting at Singhu border to raise Khalistan flag at India Gate on January 26 and receive a reward of USD 250,000.

