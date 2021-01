Ghulam Muhammad Masoodi passes away in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Muhammad Masoodi, son of Late Ali Sahab Masoodi (Pampori) has passed away after a brief spell of illness this evening.

Ghulam Muhammad Masoodi was the relative of Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam.

His Nimaz-e-Jinazah will be offered at 10:30am tomorrow at Rawalpora, Srinagar. He will be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard near historic Srinagar Jamia Masjid.

Meanwhile, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam expressed his heartfelt condolence over the demise of Ghulam Muhammad Masoodi.

