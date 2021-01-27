‘Indian colonial measures can’t change Kashmir’s disputed nature’

Srinagar, January 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, has said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and no amount of Indian brutalities or colonial measures can change the disputed nature of the territory.

Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar thanked the brave freedom loving people of IIOJK for observing complete shutdown and Black Day on India’s Republic Day. This complete shutdown should serve as an eye-opener to New Delhi in particular and to whole world in general, he said.

Bilal Siddiqui further said that India’s actions including turning IIOJK into a garrison, arresting hundreds of youth, subjecting general masses to mental and physical torture through crackdowns, search operations and frisking, and putting barricades on roads speak volumes about its moral and legal position in Jammu and Kashmir.

