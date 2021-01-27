Srinagar youth succumbs to injuries

Srinagar, January 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a youth injured in the firing of unidentified gunmen succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Srinagar.

The 24-year-old youth, Nadif Hanif, was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen in Soura area of Srinagar in December 2020. He was admitted to the Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries, today.

Medical Superintendent of the Soura Institute Dr. Farooq Jan told media men that Nadif had a firearm injury in the head and died at the hospital in the wee hours, today.

Like this: Like Loading...