One Indian soldier killed, three injured in Kulgam attack

Srinagar, January 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, one Indian soldier was killed and three others were injured in an attack in Kulgam district, today.

Unidentified gunmen lobbed a grenade at Indian Army’s Road Opening Party (ROP) near Shamshipora on Srinagar-Jammu highway in the district resulting in the injuring of four troops. The injured troops were shifted to military hospital in Srinagar for treatment where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the incident, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

Like this: Like Loading...