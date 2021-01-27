Tributes to martyrs of Kupwara massacre

Srinagar, January 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the victims of Kupwara massacre on their 27 martyrdom anniversary, today.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori deplored that the Indian forces involved in the massacre had not been punished till date. He appealed to the international human rights organizations to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard. Khan Sopori said that the great sacrifices of the martyrs would not be allowed to go in vain and the peaceful struggle would continue at all costs.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar while paying homage to the martyrs said that on January 27, 1994, people in Kupwara were busy with their daily activities when suddenly hundreds of Indian soldiers appeared in the market and opened indiscriminate fire on them killing 27 innocent civilians and injuring dozens.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, has also paid homage to all the martyrs of Kashmir, including the martyrs of the Kupwara massacre. He thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for observing a complete strike on January 26.

Jammu and Kahmir People League chief Coordinator Dr Sarfraz Ahmad in a statement in Srinagar while hailing the pro-freedom spirit of people, said by standing united, we can achieve our goal very soon. He also condemned the arrest spree launched by authorities across the valley.

