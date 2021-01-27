Troops forcibly used Madrassas for official R-Day events in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army forcibly used madrassas for official functions of Indian Republic Day, the 26th January, in South Kashmir.

The people of IIOJK observed complete shutdown and marked India’s Republic Day as Black Day and sent a loud and clear message to the world that they reject India’s forcible and illegal occupation of their soil.

Local residents told media that Indian troops and intelligence agencies had warned the people particularly the administrations of madrassas in South Kashmir of severe consequences if they did not participate in the official functions.

Eyewitnesses said that Indian Army held an event in connection with the Republic Day at Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom in Shopian district. They said, the Jamia had already announced winter vacations so in these days neither staff nor students are present there. They said that the administration of the Jamia had nothing to do with the event.

In the visuals released by the Indian Army it can be seen that the Namberdar (village representative) of the area and some students of government school were assembled by the Indian Army in Siraj-ul-Uloom on the 26th January official function. The head of the Jamia said the administration of the institute has no connection with the event.

