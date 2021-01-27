True face of Modi’s India exposed to world: speakers

Karachi, January (KMS): Speakers at function held at Karachi Arts Council, Karachi, have said that India is a farce democracy as it in violation of all democratic norms has usurped all civil liberties in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The event was organized by Friends of Kashmir International in collaboration with Jammu Kashmir Forum France to mark the India’s Republic Day as Black Day.

Hurriyat AJK leader Abdul Hameed Lone on the occasion said by celebrating Republic Day, India tries to give a wrong impression to the world that it is a secular and democratic country. However, the Kashmiri people by observing the day as Black Day have sent a message to the world that India is not a democratic country as it has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Politician Dr. Farooq Sattar said that true face of India under Modi has been exposed to the world.

Ayaz Memon Motiwala, a well-known social figure of Karachi, said, “We are with the Kashmiri people and salute their sacrifices.”

Journalist, Abid Abbasi, said under no circumstances can we call India a democratic country.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Nusrat Saher Abbasi, Arshad Vohra, Allama Baqir Mehdi, Salim Butt, Sabir Abu Maryam, Commander Ali Raza, Abdul Rashid Dar, Rehan Hashmi, Shafqat Lone, Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, Iqbal Kashmiri and Ronak Hayat.

