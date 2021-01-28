India has treated Kashmir as its colony right from 1947

#IndianColonizationInIIOJK

Islamabad, January 28 (KMS): India has been treating Jammu and Kashmir as its colony right from 1947 when its troops landed in Srinagar on October 27, 1947 against international laws, partition plan of the subcontinent and the will of the Kashmiris.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said, India’s August 5, 2019 illegal move of repealing the special status of IIOJK is another step towards colonizing Kashmir. Wiping away Kashmir’s special status has been a dream of Hindutva forces, it added.

The report said, Modi regime is expanding its settler-colonial project in IIOJK by grabbing more and more land of Kashmiris and changing its demography by settling non-Kashmiri Hindus in the territory.

It deplored that India was eliminating Kashmiris through massacres and killings of innocent people of IIOJK. It said that tens of thousands of Muslims were massacred in Jammu by Indian army and Hindu fanatics in November 1947 when they were migrating to Pakistan. Similarly, it added, that number of massacres were carried out by the occupation troops in IIOJK since 1990. It pointed out that over four hundred thousand innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian troops since 1947 and over 95,723 of them have been killed in the last three decades.

The report said that separate colonies for Kashmiri Pandits and Indian retired soldiers were part of Modi’s colonial project in the territory. It said, fascist Modi is using Indian business companies to expand colonization of Kashmir, adding, India is taking cue from Israeli playbook to further its settler-colonial agenda in IIOJK.

The report maintained that the Indian colonial measures in the occupied territory were clear violations of the United Nations resolutions. It said that while the valiant Kashmiris are determined to defeat Indian settler-colonial project in IIOJK, the world community should also fulfill its responsibilities and take notice of Modi’s nefarious designs to change demography of the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...