Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

India has treated Kashmir as its colony right from 1947

Kashmir Media Service

#IndianColonizationInIIOJK

Islamabad, January 28 (KMS): India has been treating Jammu and Kashmir as its colony right from 1947 when its troops landed in Srinagar on October 27, 1947 against international laws, partition plan of the subcontinent and the will of the Kashmiris.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said, India’s August 5, 2019 illegal move of repealing the special status of IIOJK is another step towards colonizing Kashmir. Wiping away Kashmir’s special status has been a dream of Hindutva forces, it added.

The report said, Modi regime is expanding its settler-colonial project in IIOJK by grabbing more and more land of Kashmiris and changing its demography by settling non-Kashmiri Hindus in the territory.

It deplored that India was eliminating Kashmiris through massacres and killings of innocent people of IIOJK. It said that tens of thousands of Muslims were massacred in Jammu by Indian army and Hindu fanatics in November 1947 when they were migrating to Pakistan. Similarly, it added, that number of massacres were carried out by the occupation troops in IIOJK since 1990. It pointed out that over four hundred thousand innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian troops since 1947 and over 95,723 of them have been killed in the last three decades.

The report said that separate colonies for Kashmiri Pandits and Indian retired soldiers were part of Modi’s colonial project in the territory. It said, fascist Modi is using Indian business companies to expand colonization of Kashmir, adding, India is taking cue from Israeli playbook to further its settler-colonial agenda in IIOJK.

The report maintained that the Indian colonial measures in the occupied territory were clear violations of the United Nations resolutions. It said that while the valiant Kashmiris are determined to defeat Indian settler-colonial project in IIOJK, the world community should also fulfill its responsibilities and take notice of Modi’s nefarious designs to change demography of the occupied territory.


