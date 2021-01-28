Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

‘India perpetrating HR abuses in IIOJK to suppress freedom struggle’

Kashmir Media Service

Karachi, January 28 (KMS): Hurriyat AJK leader, Abdul Hameed Lone, has said that India is perpetrating grave human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said this while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club along with Abid Abbasi, Bashir Saduzai, Ayaz Motiwala, Saleem Butt and Sabir Hussain.

He said, “One hundred and seven thousand children have been orphaned in IIOJK. 23,000 women have become widows. More than 14,000 young people are locked up in torture cells in different parts of India who are being subjected to inhumane torture. 8,000 young people are missing. More than 100,000 youth have been martyred, but the international community is not putting pressure on India in this way.” Therefore, he said, we need to intensify diplomacy now. He demanded that Kashmir disks be set up in the Foreign Ministry and Pakistani embassies to conduct full-time diplomacy on Kashmir.

Hurriyat leader said the youth of IIOJK is fighting with 1.5 million Indian troops empty handed. Let the Pakistani people and government take to the world our voice and the goal we are fighting for – the right to self-determination,” he added.

Abdul Hameed Lone said India is a fascist country where the rights of minorities and religious freedom have been snached. What is happening with the Sikhs proves that the decision of the Kashmiris to choose Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan is correct, he maintained.

Abid Abbasi said India has committed more than two and a half thousand ceasefire violations on the Line of Control and Working Boundary in a year.

Ayaz Motiwala said that Pakistani youth should spend ten minutes a week for Kashmir.


