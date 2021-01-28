Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

Indian state terrorism in IIOJK increased during BJP rule

Top Story Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Image1,600 innocent Kashmiris martyred since January 2015

Srinagar, January 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian state terrorism has witnessed an alarming rise since Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government assumed power in the territory in January 2015.

An analytical report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, revealed that Indian troops have martyred 1600 Kashmiris, 134 of them in custody, since the BJP took control of the territory in the form of as coalition government with the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015 till date. It said that these killings also included 37 women and 128 children. The report pointed out that the killings by the troops rendered 132 women widowed and 303 children orphaned. It said that the troops also subjected 11 persons to custodial disappearance.

The report maintained that 32,422 people were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters while 33,386 others were arrested during the period. It said that the troops have destroyed 4,354 residential houses and other structures and molested 1,104 women since January 2015.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops and policemen were committing grave human rights violations in the occupied territory where killings, arrests, torture, destruction of property and molestation of women by the forces’ personnel had become an order of the day. The APHC appealed to the international community to prevail upon India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that the Kashmiris have been resisting against India’s illegal occupation of their motherland for the past over seven decades and they will continue their struggle till complete success.

The activists of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party held a protest demonstration at Channi Himmat in Jammu against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, and the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Zahid Ashraf, in their statements issued in Islamabad said that India would never succeed in suppressing the Kashmir movement because the Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle against all odds.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: