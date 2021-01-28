Indian state terrorism in IIOJK increased during BJP rule

1,600 innocent Kashmiris martyred since January 2015

Srinagar, January 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian state terrorism has witnessed an alarming rise since Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government assumed power in the territory in January 2015.

An analytical report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, revealed that Indian troops have martyred 1600 Kashmiris, 134 of them in custody, since the BJP took control of the territory in the form of as coalition government with the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015 till date. It said that these killings also included 37 women and 128 children. The report pointed out that the killings by the troops rendered 132 women widowed and 303 children orphaned. It said that the troops also subjected 11 persons to custodial disappearance.

The report maintained that 32,422 people were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters while 33,386 others were arrested during the period. It said that the troops have destroyed 4,354 residential houses and other structures and molested 1,104 women since January 2015.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops and policemen were committing grave human rights violations in the occupied territory where killings, arrests, torture, destruction of property and molestation of women by the forces’ personnel had become an order of the day. The APHC appealed to the international community to prevail upon India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that the Kashmiris have been resisting against India’s illegal occupation of their motherland for the past over seven decades and they will continue their struggle till complete success.

The activists of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party held a protest demonstration at Channi Himmat in Jammu against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, and the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Zahid Ashraf, in their statements issued in Islamabad said that India would never succeed in suppressing the Kashmir movement because the Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle against all odds.

