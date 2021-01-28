Kashmir dispute main cause of Pakistan, India tension: Inqilabi

Srinagar, January 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has said that the Kashmiris have been protesting against illegal occupation of their motherland by India for the last over seven decades.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India was the Kashmir dispute and, so far, many wars have taken place between the two countries due to the dispute.

He said that the difficulties of Kashmiris would not end and lasting peace and development in the region would not be possible unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. Lakhs of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for freedom from Indian occupation and the people of Kashmir will continue their struggle till securing their birthright to self-determination, he added.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi appealed the international community and world human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK.

