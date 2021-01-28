Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

Kashmir dispute main cause of Pakistan, India tension: Inqilabi

Kashmir Media Service

Kashmir – Main Cause of Tension and Conflict between India and Pakistan – Institute of International Peace LeadersSrinagar, January 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has said that the Kashmiris have been protesting against illegal occupation of their motherland by India for the last over seven decades.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India was the Kashmir dispute and, so far, many wars have taken place between the two countries due to the dispute.

He said that the difficulties of Kashmiris would not end and lasting peace and development in the region would not be possible unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. Lakhs of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for freedom from Indian occupation and the people of Kashmir will continue their struggle till securing their birthright to self-determination, he added.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi appealed the international community and world human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK.


