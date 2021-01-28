NPP stages protest demonstration in Jammu

Jammu, January 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the activists of National Panthers Party (NPP) led by its Chairman, Harshdev Singh held a protest demonstration at Channi Himmat in Jammu against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

The NPP activists held the protest demo outside the Regional Office of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over the inordinate delay in construction of Udhampur–Chenani–Ramban stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. Chanting slogans against the authorities, the protesters demanded immediate construction and completion of the road.

Speaking to media persons, Harshdev Singh lamented that the Udhampur–Chenani stretch of the road was in complete disarray resulting in huge inconvenience to the commuters travelling between Jammu and Srinagar. “Particularly affected were those who had to shuttle daily between Udhampur and Chenani due to dilapidated condition of road and lacklustre approach of the executing agencies,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, the helpers to supervisors of the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Department held a protest demonstration in Srinagar demanding release of salaries which are lying pending for more than two years. The workers said that they have not been paid for their work for the last two and half years, which has resulted in immense hardships for them.

The workers who had assembled in Srinagar — all women from various Kashmir districts — warned that they will be forced to harsh measures if the department fails to release their salary without any further delay.

