Pakistan to continue highlighting Kashmir issue at global level: Gandapur

Islamabad, January 28 (KMS): Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said Pakistan would continue highlighting the Kashmir issue at all international forums with full strength.

The minister said while presiding a meeting here to review the arrangements of Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on February 05.

The representatives of all provinces, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Information Ministry, Pakistan Television, PEMRA, Capital Development Authority and others informed the meeting participants about the preparations made for the day.

Expressing his satisfaction over the arrangements the minister urged the participants to strictly adhere to anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures while holding events during the day.

“It is the responsibility of every Pakistani to stand with their Kashmiri brothers for their just freedom struggle,” he stressed.

The Minister said a series of programmes has been arranged in connection with the day to convey a strong message across the globe that people of the occupied valley must be given their right to self-determination according to United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Gandapur said the solidarity day would be observed across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the world with renewed spirit.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a strong advocate and ambassador on the Kashmir issue that led an increase in international support on this important issue.

He said India has been exposed in all the forums of the world and Kashmiris and other minorities had observed Indian so-called Republic Day as a black day.

He said people of Kashmir had been struggling for their legitimate right to self-determination promised by the international community for several decades.

The minister said in the presence of seven lakh Indian Army in occupied Kashmir, Kashmiris are showing affection with Pakistan by hoisting the national flag.

The day is observed across Pakistan including AJK to reiterate full solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom primarily based on with the prime spirit to achieve their globally-acknowledged right to self-determination as enshrined in the international norms in form of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir issue.

