Senate body discusses human rights violations in IIOJK

Islamabad, January 28 (KMS): Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in its meeting held here at Parliament House discussed continued human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and challenges of regional peace.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this while talking to media-persons here after the meeting.

He said the Committee also discussed the maltreatment met out with Mohtarma Asia Andrabi, her husband and their colleagues by India. Mohtarma Mashal Malik, wife of Yaseen Malik and Kashmiri leader Raja Nijabat also attended the meeting, he added.

Qureshi said he also presented a copy of a dossier comprising the undeniable proofs of India’s backing of terrorists in Pakistan, to Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

The Foreign Minister said since the issue of dossier did not belong to any single political party but the whole of Pakistan, he asked to share the dossier with other members as well.

He said that the Standing Committee was also briefed about the progress on the report of European Union DisInfoLab.

Like this: Like Loading...