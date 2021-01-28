Senate’s Committee expresses solidarity with IIOJK people

Islamabad, January 28 (KMS): The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, today, expressed strong solidarity with the courageous people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their heroic resistance to repression, despite the heavy odds.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee met under Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman, at Senate Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament House where a detailed 3-hour long briefing was provided by Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, to the Committee on the situation in IIOJK with reference to political prisoners, as well as Foreign Policy challenges for 2021.

On the Special initiative of the Chairman, relatives of prominent political prisoners in IIOJK like Mushaal Malik, wife of Yasin Malik together with her mother and daughter, as well as Dr. Mujahid Gilani, nephew of Aasiya Andrabi plus prominent Kashmiri activist in UK, Raja Najabat Hussain, also attend the meeting on special invitation.

The Committee in a resolution passed in the meeting said the Kashmiris’ resistance shows that the Indian government’s action on August 5, 2019 has not only failed totally, but it has been resolutely rejected by the struggling people of IIOJK and the status quo is no longer tenable.

The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee also saluted the heroism, courage and resilience of those Kashmiri political prisoners like Syed Ali Gilani, Aasiya Andrabi, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and all other political prisoners held illegally by the Modi regime, be they children, women or men. It demanded their immediate release as they are held illegally on trumped-up charges. It urged the Modi regime to read the writing on the wall as, January 26, was marked as a Black Day by all those resisting the Modi regime’s tyranny.

The Committee also expressed solidarity with the struggling Sikh farmers who raised their holy banner on the Red Fort in New Delhi whose symbol of resistance is a popular anthem, which is actually a Pakistani song. It is heartening to note that famous Pakistani songs have become popular anthems of resistance among the Indian people, it added.

The Committee also expressed condolences to families of all those farmers and other communities, who have been martyred at the hands of the RSS bigotry, with over 10,000 farmers having committed suicide in 2019, while Muslims have been lynched and arrested just because of their faith.

The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee urged the Government of Pakistan to raise these issues of grave human rights violations at all international fora, particularly the UN Human Rights Council, the European Parliament, the EU Court of Human Rights as well as the new Biden administration so that the RSS, which is the mainstay of Indian state extremism and terrorism, is fully exposed and penalized. It also urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to widely disseminate the dossier on state terrorism by India, as Pakistan is the victim of such state terrorism of India.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister informed the Committee that the OIC Foreign Ministers Conference will be held in Islamabad later this year, in which the primary focus would be the situation in IIOJK and in this regard, the Government will ensure that Human Rights and the issue of Kashmiri political prisoners would be in the forefront. He also informed the Committee that an Economic Diplomacy Division has been established in Foreign Office which would focus on trade, commerce and investment as key components of Pakistan Foreign Policy.

The Committee members thanked the Foreign Minister for his comprehensive and candid briefing and Senator Mushahid Hussain said that, as in the past, the Foreign Affairs Committee would continue to preserve, promote and protect Pakistan’s national interest with particular reference to Foreign Policy and national security and function above partisan politics and be a force-multiplier for Pakistan’s core interests.

A candid discussion also ensued amongst the members present including Senator Javed Abbasi, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and Senator Seemee Ezdi. Ms Rabeea Anwar, Secretary of the Committee, was also present.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Foreign Minister presented the dossier on “Indian state sponsorship of terrorism and destabilisation in Pakistan” to Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who directed the Foreign Office for wide dissemination of the Dossier internationally. KMS

