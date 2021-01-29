APHC-AJK discusses HR abuses in IIOJK with HRCP Chairman

Islamabad January 29 (KMS): The leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a special meeting in Islamabad, today, with Chairman of Human Rights Council of Pakistan, Jamshed Hussain and General Secretary, Sana Ahmed.

The meeting held at the APHC-AJK office thoroughly discussed the current situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the continued illegal arrest and detention of the Hurriyat leaders and the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

On the occasion, the Hurriyat leaders said that every Kashmiri had made sacrifices for the Kashmir freedom movement and it was because of these sacrifices that the Kashmir dispute was being discussed at the international forums. They added that the Modi-led fascist Indian government, ignoring the concerns of the international community, wanted to change the demography of the territory in total violation of the UN resolutions.

The HRCP Chairman, Jamshed Hussain said that the Commission has exposed Indian state terrorism in IIOJK, especially the atrocities perpetrated on innocent Kashmiris after August 5, 2019, at every international forum. “Kashmiris are the worst victims of Indian state terrorism and we are raising our voices at every forum to address the plight of our oppressed brethren,” he maintained.

The HRCP Chairman said that Kashmiris had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for their inalienable right to self-determination and the series of sacrifices continued even today. Despite all its resources, India has failed to weaken the spirit of Kashmiris and sacrifices of the martyrs would not be allowed to waste, he said and urged the international human rights organizations to take stern notice of India’s growing state terrorism and serious human rights violations in IIOJK.

The meeting strongly condemned the arrests and continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and demanded their immediate release.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Abdul Majeed Malik, Raja Khadim Hussain, Abdul Majeed Malik, Shamim Shawl, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Abdul Majeed Mir, Hassan Al-Bana, Advocate Pervez Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad Karnai, Syed Ijaz Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf, Raja Khadim Hussain, Haji Sultan Butt, Gulshan Ahmad, Syed Zahid Mushtaq, Saleem Haroon and Imtiaz Wani participated in the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...