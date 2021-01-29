Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

APHC-AJK discusses HR abuses in IIOJK with HRCP Chairman

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad January 29 (KMS): The leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a special meeting in Islamabad, today, with Chairman of Human Rights Council of Pakistan, Jamshed Hussain and General Secretary, Sana Ahmed.

The meeting held at the APHC-AJK office thoroughly discussed the current situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the continued illegal arrest and detention of the Hurriyat leaders and the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

On the occasion, the Hurriyat leaders said that every Kashmiri had made sacrifices for the Kashmir freedom movement and it was because of these sacrifices that the Kashmir dispute was being discussed at the international forums. They added that the Modi-led fascist Indian government, ignoring the concerns of the international community, wanted to change the demography of the territory in total violation of the UN resolutions.

The HRCP Chairman,  Jamshed Hussain said that the Commission has exposed Indian state terrorism in IIOJK, especially the atrocities perpetrated on innocent Kashmiris after August 5, 2019, at every international forum. “Kashmiris are the worst victims of Indian state terrorism and we are raising our voices at every forum to address the plight of our oppressed brethren,” he maintained.

The HRCP Chairman said that Kashmiris had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for their inalienable right to self-determination and the series of sacrifices continued even today. Despite all its resources, India has failed to weaken the spirit of Kashmiris and sacrifices of the martyrs would not be allowed to waste, he said and urged the international human rights organizations to take stern notice of India’s growing state terrorism and serious human rights violations in IIOJK.

The meeting strongly condemned the arrests and continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and demanded their immediate release.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Abdul Majeed Malik, Raja Khadim Hussain, Abdul Majeed Malik, Shamim Shawl, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Abdul Majeed Mir, Hassan Al-Bana, Advocate Pervez Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad Karnai, Syed Ijaz Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf, Raja Khadim Hussain, Haji Sultan Butt, Gulshan Ahmad, Syed Zahid Mushtaq, Saleem Haroon and Imtiaz Wani participated in the meeting.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: