APHC urges world to take cognizance of Indian terrorism in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, has urged the international community to take cognizance of surge in Indian state terrorism in the territory and play role in granting the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed addressing a condolence reference in Sopore said that the oppressed Kashmiris had never accepted India’s forcible occupation of their motherland. He said that arrogant India tried every method of oppression and violence to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment during the last over seven decades but failed in its nefarious designs. He added that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for securing freedom from Indian yoke till complete success.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed said, “Indian imperialism has used every brutal tactic for the last several decades to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission. However, the Kashmiri people have successfully fought against the Indian cruelties with unity and never accepted its illegal hold on their soil.” Kashmiri people have great love and affection for the youth who have sacrificed their lives for a great cause, he added.

The APHC General Secretary deplored that the killing and arrest of innocent Kashmiris were continuing due to the unbridled powers given to the Indian forces under black laws and the Indian Army was involved in grave human rights abuses in the territory. He said that India had been exposed to the world due to its undemocratic, unconstitutional and inhuman actions in IIOJK.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed called upon the world community to increase its pressure on India to stop its state terrorism in the occupied territory.

