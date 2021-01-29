Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

At UN, Pakistan warns that India plans false flag operation

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

New York, January 29 (KMS): At the United Nations, Pakistan has warned that India plans false flag operations to justify its aggression against Pakistan.

Addressing a debate in the UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said India concocts fake news to malign Pakistan and perpetrates terrorism and subversion against Pakistan.

He said the extremist BJP-RSS fanatics face mounting opposition from within India and they may engineer conflict with Pakistan to retain control on power.

He said India on one hand has suppressed the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination given to them under the UN Security Council Resolutions through unabated atrocities by its forces while on the other hand has started the campaign to turn the Muslim majority state of Kashmir into a Hindu majority territory by permitting over a million and half Hindus from India to usurp the lands of Kashmiris which is a genocide under the international laws.

He said India has silenced Kashmiris through this campaign while it threats Pakistan through aggression by continuously violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control.

Munir Akram said India’s disastrous war was averted in February 2020 through Pakistan’s restraint however the region may not be fortunate to avert it next time.


