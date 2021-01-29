At UN, Pakistan warns that India plans false flag operation

New York, January 29 (KMS): At the United Nations, Pakistan has warned that India plans false flag operations to justify its aggression against Pakistan.

Addressing a debate in the UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said India concocts fake news to malign Pakistan and perpetrates terrorism and subversion against Pakistan.

He said the extremist BJP-RSS fanatics face mounting opposition from within India and they may engineer conflict with Pakistan to retain control on power.

He said India on one hand has suppressed the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination given to them under the UN Security Council Resolutions through unabated atrocities by its forces while on the other hand has started the campaign to turn the Muslim majority state of Kashmir into a Hindu majority territory by permitting over a million and half Hindus from India to usurp the lands of Kashmiris which is a genocide under the international laws.

He said India has silenced Kashmiris through this campaign while it threats Pakistan through aggression by continuously violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control.

Munir Akram said India’s disastrous war was averted in February 2020 through Pakistan’s restraint however the region may not be fortunate to avert it next time.

