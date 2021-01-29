Districts asked to observe Kashmir Day with full fervour

Lahore, January 29 (KMS): Punjab Law Minister and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat has directed the deputy commissioners across the province to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 with full fervour as Chief Minister Usman Buzdar wanted to convey a powerful message from Punjab to the international community in favour of Kashmiris on that day.

He was addressing the DCs through a video conference. Deliberating on arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day, the law minister said that various programmes had been prepared for February 5 at the provincial and district levels. He directed that debates and essay writing competitions on Kashmir be held in all schools and colleges.

“Banners based on tailor-made messages, Kashmiri and Pakistani flags and slogans should be displayed at railway stations, bus stands, roads and public places. All assistant commissioners should arrange human hand chains in the provincial constituencies with the help of local parliamentarians. Hockey and football matches and documentaries on Indian atrocities should be arranged. A full-fledged campaign in support of the Kashmiri people should be launched on electronic, print and social media.” he added.

