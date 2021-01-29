Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Districts asked to observe Kashmir Day with full fervour

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Lahore, January 29 (KMS): Punjab Law Minister and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat has directed the deputy commissioners across the province to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 with full fervour as Chief Minister Usman Buzdar wanted to convey a powerful message from Punjab to the international community in favour of Kashmiris on that day.

He was addressing the DCs through a video conference. Deliberating on arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day, the law minister said that various programmes had been prepared for February 5 at the provincial and district levels. He directed that debates and essay writing competitions on Kashmir be held in all schools and colleges.

“Banners based on tailor-made messages, Kashmiri and Pakistani flags and slogans should be displayed at railway stations, bus stands, roads and public places. All assistant commissioners should arrange human hand chains in the provincial constituencies with the help of local parliamentarians. Hockey and football matches and documentaries on Indian atrocities should be arranged. A full-fledged campaign in support of the Kashmiri people should be launched on electronic, print and social media.” he added.


