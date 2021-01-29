Event held in Riyadh to remember Kashmiri scholar Majeed Butt

Riyadh, January 29 (KMS): Members of Kashmiri Diaspora held a condolence reference in Riyadh, today, to pay tributes to Saudi Arabia-based Kashmiri scholar, Abdul Majeed Butt, who passed away in September, last year.

Noted Kashmiri businessmen based in Saudi Arabia, Raja Pervaiz and Bashir Ahmad Butt, addressing on the occasion said that Abdul Majeed Butt was a very close friend of theirs and they knew him for the past more than 25 years.

A well known Islamic scholar Mohammed Abdullah Dar maintained that the deceased was a learned scholar and had a very deep understanding of the religion.

Asif Sufi and Manzoor Ahmed Butt, close friends of the deceased, spoke about his love for books and said that he was an avid reader and would read books on various topics. Hamid Kamili spoke about the early days of Abdul Majeed Butt on how he embarked on the journey of the Kashmir cause.

Other speakers including Aftab Saleem, Kabir Khan and Shams Kashmiri, expressed their love for Abdul Majeed Butt and said that they lost a leader who not only had a vision for Kashmir but also worked tirelessly for Kashmiri community. They the social work of Abdul Majeed Butt for the uplift of the community.

Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, the brother of Abdul Majeed Butt, in his address said that he was content that his elder brother left a legacy behind for others to follow.

The event was organized by Raja Pervaiz while Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt was the Chief Guest. Also the stage was shared by Saleem Aftab, Shams Kashmiri and Mohammed Abdullah Dar.

