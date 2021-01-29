Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Event held in Riyadh to remember Kashmiri scholar Majeed Butt

Tributes Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Riyadh, January 29 (KMS): Members of Kashmiri Diaspora held a condolence reference in Riyadh, today, to pay tributes to Saudi Arabia-based Kashmiri scholar, Abdul Majeed Butt, who passed away in September, last year.

Noted Kashmiri businessmen based in Saudi Arabia, Raja Pervaiz and Bashir Ahmad Butt, addressing on the occasion said that Abdul Majeed Butt was a very close friend of theirs and they knew him for the past more than 25 years.

A well known Islamic scholar Mohammed Abdullah Dar maintained that the deceased was a learned scholar and had a very deep understanding of the religion.

Asif Sufi and Manzoor Ahmed Butt, close friends of the deceased, spoke about his love for books and said that he was an avid reader and would read books on various topics. Hamid Kamili spoke about the early days of Abdul Majeed Butt on how he embarked on the journey of the Kashmir cause.

Other speakers including Aftab Saleem, Kabir Khan and Shams Kashmiri, expressed their love for Abdul Majeed Butt and said that they lost a leader who not only had a vision for Kashmir but also worked tirelessly for Kashmiri community. They the social work of Abdul Majeed Butt for the uplift of the community.

Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, the brother of Abdul Majeed Butt, in his address said that he was content that his elder brother left a legacy behind for others to follow.

The event was organized by Raja Pervaiz while Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt was the Chief Guest. Also the stage was shared by Saleem Aftab, Shams Kashmiri and Mohammed Abdullah Dar.


