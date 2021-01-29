Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

IIOJK TADA court officially frames charges against Malik, others

Misc Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, January 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a TADA court in Jammu framed charges against the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders in three-decades-old false cases against them.

The TADA court conducted hearing in Rubiya Saeed abduction case, today. The JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, attended the hearing via video link from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Javaid Ahmed Mir, Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi, Saleem Nanaji , Javaid Ahmed Zargar, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Muhammad Iqbal Gandroo, Engineer Ali Muhammad Mir, Muhammad Zaman Mir, Mehraj-ud-Din Sheikh and Wajahat Bashir Qureshi were present during the court hearing. Another Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq Ajmal, also appeared in a separate case that was also scheduled for today in the same court.

The charges were framed officially today against all of them while as the decision was already made public through media almost three weeks ago.

Earlier, the special TADA/POTA court in Jammu framed fake charges against Muhammad Yasin Malik and others on January 11, this year, regarding the incident of Rubiya Sayeed kidnapping in 1989. Earlier, on March 16, last year, presiding officer of TADA court in Jammu had also framed fake charges against Yasin Malik and others for killing four IAF men in 1990.

The next court hearing has been scheduled on March 3 for Rubiya Syed case and March 4 for IAF case.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: