IIOJK TADA court officially frames charges against Malik, others

Jammu, January 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a TADA court in Jammu framed charges against the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders in three-decades-old false cases against them.

The TADA court conducted hearing in Rubiya Saeed abduction case, today. The JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, attended the hearing via video link from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Javaid Ahmed Mir, Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi, Saleem Nanaji , Javaid Ahmed Zargar, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Muhammad Iqbal Gandroo, Engineer Ali Muhammad Mir, Muhammad Zaman Mir, Mehraj-ud-Din Sheikh and Wajahat Bashir Qureshi were present during the court hearing. Another Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq Ajmal, also appeared in a separate case that was also scheduled for today in the same court.

The charges were framed officially today against all of them while as the decision was already made public through media almost three weeks ago.

Earlier, the special TADA/POTA court in Jammu framed fake charges against Muhammad Yasin Malik and others on January 11, this year, regarding the incident of Rubiya Sayeed kidnapping in 1989. Earlier, on March 16, last year, presiding officer of TADA court in Jammu had also framed fake charges against Yasin Malik and others for killing four IAF men in 1990.

The next court hearing has been scheduled on March 3 for Rubiya Syed case and March 4 for IAF case.

