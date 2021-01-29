Indian troops continue CASOs in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops continue their cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory, subjecting the local residents to immense inconvenience.

The troops launched cordon and search operations in Khrew and Tral in Pulwama district and different areas of Shopian district which continued till last reports came in. The troops during an operation arrested a youth from Sopore-Bandipore road.

The Indian forces’ personnel continued CASOs in different areas of Rafiabad in Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, Indian police and troops launched searches after an explosion near a Mandir in Rajouri late last night. There was no damage to life or property in the blast.

