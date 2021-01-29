Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian troops continue CASOs in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Indian troops continue CASOs in IIOJK | Kashmir Media ServiceSrinagar, January 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops continue their cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory, subjecting the local residents to immense inconvenience.

The troops launched cordon and search operations in Khrew and Tral in Pulwama district and different areas of Shopian district which continued till last reports came in. The troops during an operation arrested a youth from Sopore-Bandipore road.

The Indian forces’ personnel continued CASOs in different areas of Rafiabad in Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, Indian police and troops launched searches after an explosion near a Mandir in Rajouri late last night. There was no damage to life or property in the blast.


